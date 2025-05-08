Wicknell Chivayo Faces Parliament Probe Over US$100 Million ZEC Tender Scandal

Flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo is facing possible investigation by Parliament after a formal petition was submitted by a Kwekwe-based activist.

The activist, Emmanuel Nkosilathi Moyo, has called on the legislature to invoke its oversight powers to probe alleged money laundering involving Chivayo in the controversial US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender.

Wicknell Chivayo Faces Parliament Probe

In his petition addressed to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Moyo urged MPs to examine the dealings of Chivayo’s companies, citing concerns over illicit financial activity linked to public funds.

He referenced Sections 119, 298, and 299 of the Constitution, as well as Standing Orders 159(2) of the National Assembly and 149(2) of the Senate, which give Parliament authority to scrutinise the use of public resources.

Central to Moyo’s petition is a report by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (SAFIC), which raised red flags over potential criminal conduct in the tender deal. The report could not rule out money laundering or other illegal financial activities.

South African Intelligence Report Raises Red Flags

According to SAFIC, Chivayo received a staggering R800 million (about US$40 million) from a total of R1.2 billion (US$66 million) paid to Ren-Form CC, a South African company contracted to supply voting materials for Zimbabwe’s August 2023 general elections.

The report revealed that Chivayo used multiple personal and company accounts to move the funds around rapidly through transfers and cash withdrawals, raising further suspicion. The money moved through major South African banks, including FNB, Standard Bank, and Absa.

Some of the funds were reportedly spent on luxury items, including designe

r clothes, high-end vehicles, electronics, real estate, and international travel.

Moyo said Parliament must investigate how taxpayer money was used and ensure transparency and accountability in government spending. He emphasised that the US$100 million deal was funded by the public purse.