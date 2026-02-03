Wicknell Chivayo Freezes Warriors’ US$250K Cash Gift Over AFCON Match-Fixing Claims Vs SA

Chivayo Ices US$250K Warriors Bonus Amid AFCON Match-Fixing Storm

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has frozen a US$250,000 (approx. R4.6 million) cash gift he had pledged to the Zimbabwe senior men’s football team following allegations of match-fixing linked to their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against South Africa.

The move comes weeks after the Warriors’ AFCON campaign ended in Morocco and days after Chivayo publicly praised the new leadership at the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). The frozen funds were initially meant to uplift player morale after the team’s early exit from the tournament.

Chivayo made his position public in a detailed post shared on X on February 2, 2026, where he outlined why the money would no longer be immediately released to the players.

Cash Gift Put On Hold Pending FIFA Clarity

Introducing his remarks traditionally, Chivayo explained that the decision followed reports of a formal petition submitted to world football authorities.

“Following the Warriors’ early AFCON exit, I had pledged to give them US$250,000 in cash to uplift their morale,” Chivayo said.

“However, upon learning of a petition submitted to FIFA alleging match fixing in the final game against South Africa, I felt it prudent to temporarily withhold disbursement pending the results of the formal enquiry.”

He stressed that the funds were not withdrawn but safeguarded.

“I now kindly request that this US$250,000 be placed under the custody of the ZIFA President, for safekeeping and to be held in trust,” he said.

“The funds can only be disbursed once FIFA or any relevant authority has issued a definitive ruling on the allegations.”

Background To The Allegations

The allegations relate to Zimbabwe’s 3–2 defeat to South Africa on December 29, 2025, a match that sealed the Warriors’ exit from the AFCON tournament. Reports circulating online indicate that a petition has been lodged with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), raising concerns over suspicious moments in the match and calling for investigations into possible betting irregularities.

As of February 2, 2026, FIFA has not publicly confirmed whether a formal investigation has been opened.

Contrast With Earlier Warriors Windfall

The freeze marks a shift from Chivayo’s earlier public generosity. On January 1, 2026, the Warriors were widely reported to have received a US$250,000 (approx. R4.5 million) morale-boosting reward following their AFCON exit, despite falling short of the tournament’s later stages.

At the time, Chivayo framed the gesture as recognition of effort rather than results.

“Where others see a loss, I see bravery and effort which must be recognised,” he said in an earlier statement.

In his latest remarks, Chivayo maintained that the money remains ring-fenced.

“Regardless of the outcome, the funds shall remain earmarked exclusively for football development purposes,” he said.