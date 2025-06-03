Wicknell Chivayo Gifts His Lawyer A Lavish US$52k Mercedes Benz Car

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted his lawyer, Advocate Edley Mubaiwa, a lavish 2024 Mercedes-Benz E300.

Advocate Mubaiwa is the latest beneficiary of Chivayo’s ongoing car gifting spree.

Wicknell Chivayo Hails Edley Mubaiwa as One of Zimbabwe’s Sharpest Legal Minds

Taking to his Facebook account, Wicknell Chivayo, started off by heaping praise on his legal representative, Advocate Edley Mubaiwa, describing him as a “lawyer par excellence.”

Chivayo celebrated Mubaiwa’s integrity, humility, and sharp legal mind, calling him a “distinguished lawyer and Advocate of the Superior Courts.”

He credited Mubaiwa for his unmatched brilliance in handling business transactions and legal drafting, and expressed deep gratitude to Advocate Sylvester Hashiti for introducing him to what he described as “one of the youngest but sharpest legal minds in Zimbabwe.”

MA ADVOCATE MA NYAMA…⚖️💼💸…

Today, I wish to celebrate a DISTINGUISHED lawyer and Advocate of the Superior Courts. A young man who has served with so much INTEGRITY, honesty, DISTINCTION, eminence and HUMILITY. Despite the fact that I’ve only known him for just over a year, this young man has earned himself a place on the HIGH TABLE !

His CANDIDNESS in advising me on business transactions and forensic BRILLIANCE in drawing up contracts or court applications is UNMATCHED. I remain grateful to my longtime lawyer and dear brother, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, for introducing me to one of the youngest but SHARPEST legal minds in Zimbabwe, Advocate EDLEY MUBAIWA 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽, a lawyer par EXCELLENCE !!!!”

Chivayo Pokes Fun at His Lawyer’s “Exhausted” 1985 Toyota Hilux

Recalling a recent dinner visit, Chivayo jokingly remarked that Mubaiwa arrived in a “ramshackle 1985 Toyota Hilux,” which he described as “visibly exhausted and well past its economic life,”

Your EXCELLENT dedication to work and ATTENTION to detail has not gone unnoticed. Equally so, I took JUDICIAL NOTICE the other day when you came to my house for dinner, that you were driving a ramshackle a 1985 Toyota Hilux which looked visibly EXHAUSTED and well past its economic life 😂😂😂.”

Chivayo Surprises Mubaiwa with Brand-New Mercedes-Benz E300

In a grand gesture, Wicknell Chivayo surprised his lawyer Advocate Edley Mubaiwa a brand-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz E300 in recognition of his outstanding service and dedication.

He directed Mubaiwa to collect the luxury vehicle from Victor at Exquisite Motors, calling it a well-deserved reward for the young lawyer’s excellence and dedication.

“So, IF IT PLEASES YOU Counsel, I wish to say a big CONGRATULATIONS to you. Please GO AND SEE VICTOR at Exquisite Motors , his domicilium citandi et executandi is 29 Mazowe Street Cnr, Josiah Tongogara St Harare, your new 2023 Mercedes-Benz E 300 is ready for COLLECTION and FULLY paid for.”