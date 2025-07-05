Wicknell Chivayo Gifts Jah Prayzah’s Wife A Land Rover Defender

Philanthropic businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Jah Prayzah’s wife with a brand new Land Rover Defender to celebrate the musician’s birthday.

The businessman, who is a loud and apologetic friend to Jah Prayzah, has taken the time to celebrate Jah Prayzah on his birthday. Like many other times before, Chivayo went all out to show apreciation to the musician.

Wicknell Chivayo Sings Praises For Jah Prayzah On His Birthday

Chivayo took to his Facebook to share a long message for Jah Prayzah and his musical career.

We have danced to the rhythms of many great songs, but there has only been ONE MUSICIAN whose music is not just about a good SOUND, but has a very deep SPIRITIUAL meaning and connection. From humble beginnings in UZUMBA MARAMBA PFUNGWE, a young man has RISEN to become a GLOBAL symbol of musical excellence…JAH PRAYZAH.

He went on to praise Jah Prayzah’s creativity, from the beginning of his career with songs like “Gochi gochi” to his latest projects and songs. Wicknell showed gratitude to the musician for using his craft to bring joy to others and offer comfort as well.

Chivayo Jah Prayzah’s Wife As A Hero Behind The Legend

The businessman then went on to share that his birthday gift to Jah Prayzah will be a gift showing gratitude to his wife. He applauded Jah Prayzah’s wife for standing besides her husband and supporting him behind the scenes.

On this SPECIAL DAY, I wish to celebrate you differently, acknowledging the QUIET POWER behind the man we know as JAH PRAYZAH. As men, we often overlook the WOMEN who stand firmly behind us, giving us all the SUPPORT and encouragement.

He went on to impart his wisdom to Jah Prayzah on the importance of ensuring their partners are happy. Wicknell shared the importance of women’s roles in their lives and careers. Chivayo thanked Mai Mukombe for taking care of Jah Prayzah and their children silently behind the scenes. He went on to gift her a brand new 2025 Land Rover Defender 3.0, which they are to collect at the Exquisite Car dealership.

As a SMALL, but heartfelt token of my appreciation to you MAI MUKOMBE, please ask JAH to GO with you AND SEE VICTOR at Exquisite Car Dealership. Your brand SPANKING new 2025 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 3.0 D FULL SPEC is ready for collection and FULLY PAID FOR.