Wicknell Chivayo has firmly denied paying a staggering US$300,000 as lobola for his fiancée, Lucy Mutek

contrary to widespread rumours, Wicknell Chivayo has firmly denied paying a staggering US$300,000 as lobola for his fiancée, Lucy Muteke. The Harare-based businessman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, clarified that the reported figure was grossly exaggerated and did not reflect the actual amount given to his in-laws.

In an exclusive interview with H-Metro, Chivayo explained that while the ceremony was grand, the lobola payment was a fraction of the total expenses. He emphasized that the US$300,000 figure circulating in the media encompassed the entire cost of the event, including entertainment, decor, and other logistical arrangements.



Wicknell Chivayo Reveals The True Cost of Lobola

Chivayo revealed that the actual lobola payment to his in-laws was significantly less than the speculated amount. Wicknell stated that his in-laws charged him not more than US$20,000 for their daughter’s lobola. He further shared that the charged amount was like the normal lobola other people charge.

He elaborated that most expenditure went toward organizing the lavish ceremony, featuring top-tier entertainment, exquisite decor, and premium beverages. The event, held in Marondera, was a spectacle that could easily rival high-profile weddings in international destinations like Milan, Italy.

A Humble and Understanding Family

Chivayo praised his in-laws for their humility and understanding during the lobola negotiations. He described them as reasonable and respectful, ensuring that the traditional ceremony remained within the customary financial boundaries.

Chivayo sent a messenger with US$50,000 to cover the lobola requirements to facilitate the process. To his surprise, the messenger returned with a significant portion of the money, confirming that the in-laws’ demands had been fully met. H shared that he had prepared an additional US$75,000 as a contingency, which remained unused.

A Ceremony Fit for Royalty

The Marondera venue was transformed into a luxurious setting, meticulously decorated by renowned wedding planner Kevin Zhou. The burnt orange and blue hues created a regal ambience, making the event a memorable experience for all attendees. Popular MC Maimba Mapuranga expertly directed the ceremony and ensured that every detail was executed flawlessly.

Entertainment was a highlight of the event, with performances by some of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated artists, including Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, and the Travellerz Band. Guests dressed in the ceremony’s theme colours further enhanced the festive atmosphere, adding to the overall grandeur of the occasion.