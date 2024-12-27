Wicknell Chivayo Reveals His Plans to Pay Lobola for His New Girlfriend: Here is How Much He is Willing to Pay

Wicknell Chivayo Reveals His Plans to Pay Lobola, Buy Range Rover Sport and Lamborghini Urus for His New Girlfriend

The internet has gone into overdrive after flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo revealed his plans to pay lobola for his new girlfriend.

This comes just a day after he softly launched his relationship with Lulu Muteke.

Wicknell, who is deeply in love with Lulu, is already making grand plans to marry her and spoil her with expensive gifts.

Wicknell Chivayo Reveals Plans to Pay US$100k Lobola for Lulu Muteke

In a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, Wicknell Chivayo shared screenshots of his conversation with a friend only identified as Edy Kebab.

In the chats, Wicknell revealed his plans to pay lobola for Lulu Muteke, stating that he would budget a whopping US$100k for the occasion. He also mentioned his intention to settle the lobola in April and asked Edy to lead the negotiations.

“I will budget 100 thousand USD from my small savings. You are the one with strong rural background so you can lead the proceedings.”

Wicknell Chivayo Plans to Spoil Lulu with a Range Rover and Lamborghini

Additionally, Wicknell Chivayo revealed plans to buy Lulu a brand-new white Range Rover Sport next week. As if that wasn’t enough, he also intends to purchase her a white Lamborghini Urus in August.

Wicknell Chivayo Reveals His Plans to Pay Lobola for His New Girlfriend (Image Credit: Instagram @sir_wicknell)

“Brand new White Range Rover Sport next week then Roora in April paEaster then a brand new white Lamborghini Urus muna August.”

Wicknell Chivayo, who is head over heels in love, shared pictures of his new bae, proudly flaunting her. Captioning one of the pictures, he wrote,

“Baby idya mari kusvika yakusvota….❤️❤️❤️

In another picture, Wicknell bragged about his girlfriend’s beauty. He wrote,

“Ndodya noliver…🫡🤷‍♂️🕺”