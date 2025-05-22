Wicknell Chivayo Shocks DJ Rimo With Surprise Mercedes-Benz Gift (WATCH)

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has surprised DJ Rimo Jackson, a close friend of the late socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz, adding another name to his growing list of celebrity beneficiaries.

A Low-Key Handover at a Premium Dealership

Unlike his usual flashy announcements, Chivayo kept this gift under wraps. DJ Rimo, real name Tinotenda Marimo, quietly collected the luxury car at Vogue Auto Motors, a high-end dealership in Sandton, South Africa, on Wednesday, 21 May.

Vogue shared a short video of the handover on Instagram, showing Rimo receiving the car keys with smiles all around. In the caption, the dealership praised both Rimo’s energy and Chivayo’s generosity, calling the businessman “the gift that keeps on giving.”

DJ Rimo Thanks Wicknell Chivayo for Mercedes-Benz

Reacting to the surprise gift, DJ Rimo admitted that when Chivayo first mentioned the car, he didn’t take it seriously. He thought it was just talk until Vogue Auto Motors called him to come and collect a brand-new Benz. Rimo thanked Chivayo for being a man who delivers on his promises.

“@sir_wicknell I can’t thank you enough when u first spoke about it last week I thought u were joking but u are a man of your words. You are the biggest boss and I am extremely humbled,” Rimo said.

Watch the video of DJ Rimo receiving his car from Wicknell Chivayo below:

DJ Rimo Jackson’s Shocking Booking Fees

Earlier this year, Rimo made headlines after revealing his booking fees, and they raised more than a few eyebrows. The South Africa-based DJ charges US$5,000 for gigs outside Zimbabwe, US$3,000 for bookings outside Harare, and US$2,000 within Zimbabwe.