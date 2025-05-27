Wicknell Chivayo Spends Africa Day With Kenyan President William Ruto (Pictures)

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo says he spent Africa Day in the company of Kenyan President William Ruto. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and growing connections with high-profile leaders, Chivayo has visited Kenya several times recently.

Posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, 26 May, Chivayo described the meeting as a great honour and used the opportunity to shower Ruto with praise. He claimed their discussion touched on the importance of unity, investing in young people, and promoting good values across the continent. Chivayo wrote:

“Yesterday, on AFRICA DAY, I had the DISTINCT honour of paying a courtesy visit to His Excellency, President William Ruto. Sharing time, yet AGAIN, with such a VISIONARY leader on a day that celebrates our continental identity made the moment especially meaningful. Despite his HIGHLY DEMANDING Presidential schedule, His Excellency received me with the greatest humility and BROTHERHOOD that Africa represents. He took time, as always, to reflect on the journey of African SELF DETERMINATION and the need to invest in YOUNG people, GOOD values and purpose. Being in the company of a leader so COMMITTED to Africa’s advancement on Africa Day is certainly UNPRECEDENTED!!!”

Ruto Shared Scripture and Reflections on Leadership

Chivayo seemed especially impressed by how the Kenyan President makes time to reflect on spiritual matters, even during political discussions. He said:

“Once again, he took time to share SCRIPTURE and reflect on love, DEDICATED service and leadership grounded in FAITH. That blend of spiritual depth and practical wisdom is rare, but defines his character.”

Chivayo Reflects on Africa Day’s Meaning

Chivayo closed his message with a broader reflection on Africa Day, saying it should remind people of the vision of the continent’s founding fathers and the importance of protecting that legacy. He praised Ruto as a true Pan-African leader and echoed the sentiment that unity is strength. He wrote:

“Africa Day reminds us of the vision of the FOUNDING FATHERS of the OAU and our duty to protect and advance that LEGACY. President Ruto exemplifies Pan-African leadership. As he often says, “Umoja ni nguvu”—UNITY IS STRENGTH. I wish to Join His Excellency, the people of Kenya, Zimbabwe and indeed the rest of the CONTINENT in wishing us all a HAPPY Africa Day. Let’s celebrate the STRENGTH, UNITY and DIVERSITY of 54 incredible countries with over 1,4 billion people across the CONTINENT…”