Widow confesses to hiring hitmen to kill her husband

A North West widow is on trial alongside three co-accused for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband, with court testimony revealing she sought to have him killed months before the attack.

The Pretoria High Court in South Africa on Wednesday, August 13, heard a confession from accused Bafana Matotsoe, who claimed that in June 2022, Rebecca Mfolo, widow of the late Aubrey Mfolo, approached him to find a witchdoctor to kill her husband, citing marital problems. Matotsoe, a former taxi driver for the family, said that by September 2022, Mfolo called again, this time asking him to help arrange a hit.

According to the testimony, Matotsoe introduced her to co-accused Lucky Kudumane, who allegedly agreed to carry out the killing for payment. Kudumane then brought in others, including Sifiso Manana and a man named Lucas, who remains at large.

Matotsoe recounted that on January 10, 2023, Kudumane told him they were ready to act, with the deceased’s daughter allegedly agreeing to leave the gate and house unlocked. That night, Matotsoe said he dropped Kudumane, Sifiso, and Lucas at the victim’s Letlhabile home. The group allegedly tied up Aubrey Mfolo with masking tape, transported him to Letlhabile cemetery, and Lucas fatally shot him three times.

Rebecca Mfolo, in her own confession, said she hired the killers because her husband was abusive, possessive, and unfaithful, claiming he had impregnated another woman. She alleged years of physical and emotional abuse, including threats to set her alight, and said she had been forced to sleep separately with her children for safety.

Kudumane’s statement alleged that a woman named Dineo and Matotsoe approached him with the murder plot, stating Mfolo had previously sought hitmen but failed to agree on payment. On the night of the killing, the group reportedly gained entry to the house with the help of Mfolo’s 17-year-old granddaughter, who led them to the bedroom where the victim was sleeping.

The four accused face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while police continue to search for Lucas, who is still on the run.