widow of ex-ZAF Commander Ronnie Shikapwasha, suffered a partial stroke in a correctional facility

MURDER charged Jane Lusengo, 73, widow of ex-Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Ronnie Shikapwasha, suffered a partial stroke in a correctional facility.



Her lawyer, Friday Mulenga Jr, told the Daily Mail yesterday that his client fell ill early last month but has recuperated in readiness for continuation of the murder trial today.





“I can confirm that she did have a stroke, she spent a week in UTH (University Teaching Hospitals) and was back [to the penitentiary]. She will be ready to attend court tomorrow (today),” Mr Mulenga said.





“She seems to have recovered and ready to attend [court] tomorrow (today). I managed to see her on Friday and managed to have a sit down with her,” he said.





Lusengo is appearing in court on claims that she killed her husband, retired Lieutenant-General Shikapwasha, on January 15, 2024.



