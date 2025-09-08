WIDOW’S RIGHTS VS STATE POWER: LUNGU BURIAL APPEAL TESTS LAW AND AUTONOMY





By Brian Matambo – Sandton, South Africa



Pretoria – The Pretoria High Court was a stage of weighty argument and probing questions on Monday as a full bench of three justices considered whether to grant the Lungu family leave to appeal the earlier order compelling the repatriation of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s remains to Lusaka for a state funeral. The case, unprecedented in South African jurisprudence, forces judges to weigh the widow’s right to decide her husband’s burial against the claims of a foreign state asserting national interest.





The hearing was presided over by Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, Deputy Judge President Sulet Potterill, and Justice Modau.





A QUESTION OF LAW AND CONNECTION

At the heart of the debate lay the classic conflict of laws dilemma: which legal system governs a dispute when multiple jurisdictions are involved. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing the Lungu family, pressed the view that once the lex loci, the law of the place where the agreement was concluded, is accepted as South African, it governs the entire dispute. Splitting the matter into contract law on one side and burial rights on the other, with Zambian law applied to the latter, was described as illogical and unworkable.





“If you followed my learned friend’s reasoning, you would end up with conflicting outcomes,” Ngcukaitobi told the bench. “Once we have decided the lex loci, then everything falls under that law. Zambian law becomes irrelevant.”





For the Zambian state, the case could not be so neatly divided. Their counsel insisted that two issues are present: the agreement itself, properly governed by South African law, and the burial right, which by its very nature has its closest connection to Zambia, the home country of the deceased and the place of his national significance.





CAN YOU CONTRACT OVER A CORPSE?

Perhaps the most sensitive point was whether the law recognizes any enforceable contract over human remains. Ngcukaitobi argued forcefully that it does not. Citing authorities from Blackstone through to Roman-Dutch scholars, he maintained that a corpse is outside commerce and cannot be the object of a contract.





“Food and Huber are clear,” Ngcukaitobi said. “There is no enforceable South African contract over human remains. If we accept otherwise, we create a new and dangerous precedent.”





The state countered that what was at issue was not a contract commodifying the body, but rather the transfer of burial rights, a recognized legal interest that can, in exceptional cases, be ceded to another party. They pointed to earlier South African cases where provincial governments arranged funerals for public figures despite family wishes, suggesting that public interest can trump private autonomy.





WIDOW’S AUTONOMY UNDER THREAT

For the family, the case turns on the principle that the surviving spouse holds the primary right to determine burial. South African courts have traditionally recognized this right as “uncodified but absolute,” unless the spouse is deceased, in which case children step in.





Ngcukaitobi warned that the High Court’s earlier decision had opened a “dangerous road” where governments, even foreign ones, could override widows in the name of national interest. “South African law has never countenanced this outcome,” he stressed. “If this judgment stands, it sends out a precedent that the wishes of a spouse can be overridden by the state.”





That, he argued, is inconsistent with constitutional protections of dignity, privacy, and family life. It risks undermining bodily integrity at the most personal and sensitive moment.





THE ROLE OF ZAMBIAN LAW

A large part of the debate focused on whether Zambian law should have any role at all in the South African court’s decision. The state insisted it should, noting that Lungu was a Zambian national, only temporarily in Pretoria, and that his burial carried national significance for Zambia.





But the family countered that foreign law must be proven as a matter of fact, not assumed. Ngcukaitobi pointed out that no expert affidavit on Zambian law had been placed before the court. The only authority cited, the Kaunda judgment, was said to be narrow and fact-specific, not a definitive statement on burial rights in Zambia.





Even if Zambia’s common law were to be considered, he argued, it mirrored English common law in treating human remains as outside commerce and recognizing the spouse’s authority.





PRESIDENTIAL BENEFITS AND THEIR LIMITS

One striking submission concerned the link between presidential benefits and burial rights. Ngcukaitobi argued that because Lungu had lost his presidential benefits before death, those benefits could not be “reinstated on a corpse.” The right to a state-funded burial was an attendant benefit of office, not a right inhering in the body itself. “Once life ends, the rights also end,” he said, emphasizing that any benefits would flow to the widow, not to the remains.





This line of reasoning underscored the family’s position that the government’s case was built on a legal fiction, attempting to attach rights to a body that the law does not recognize as a legal subject.





JUDICIAL PROBING

The judges pressed both sides on the implications of their arguments. Could this dispute truly create a precedent, given its unusual facts? Would splitting the dispute into contract law and burial law not produce confusion? Is there a risk that public interest could swallow up family autonomy in future cases?





At several points, the bench questioned whether the matter deserved the authoritative attention of the Supreme Court of Appeal. Ngcukaitobi insisted that it did, precisely because of its novelty: “It is the first case we are aware of where a foreign state comes here to claim the bones of a deceased person against the wishes of the widow.”





WHAT IS AT STAKE

The outcome of this leave to appeal application will shape more than just where Edgar Lungu is buried. It will set a precedent on whether South African law permits contracts over burial rights, how far foreign states may invoke public interest in local courts, and whether a widow’s autonomy can be overridden by national claims.





If leave is granted and the family ultimately succeeds, South African law will stand firm on widow’s rights and the non-commodification of human remains. If leave is refused, the precedent will be that in certain exceptional cases, governments can legally override families to claim a body for state purposes.





In either outcome, the case highlights the collision of law, dignity, and politics, and why the Lungu dispute may resonate far beyond Pretoria’s courtrooms.