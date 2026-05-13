Wife accused of f@tally shooting husband for annoying her too much

A wife allegedly shot and k!lled her husband at their Alabama home for checking on her too much after her open heart surgery.

Sheri Mitchell-Clutts, 65, was arrested on Sunday night, May 10, after allegedly admitting to k!lling her husband, 69-year-old Timothy Clutts, at their rural Russelville residence, according to jail records.

Deputies arrived and discovered Timothy lounging in his recliner, de@d with a single gunshot wound to his chest, the outlet reported.

When Mitchell-Clutts called 911, she allegedly told cops she felt threatened by her husband before she shot him — but investigators who interviewed her got another side of the story, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told the outlet.

The enraged wife allegedly admitted to k!lling her husband of 15 years during a conversation with investigators, Oliver recalled.

She later informed officers that Timothy was annoying her by repeatedly coming into her room after she underwent open-heart surgery two weeks prior, the outlet reported.

Mitchell-Clutts went to retrieve her gun in case he came back to her room. But when he never showed, she went out and shot him in his recliner, authorities alleged.

“There’s a number of cases where someone does something like this, you’re actually having to track them down and find them and build evidence based on the scene, and in this situation, she was pretty open,” Sheriff Oliver said.

“You know, which leads us to a bunch of questions like what was going on with her or him.”

Mitchell-Clutts was booked into Franklin County Jail on murd£r charges and ordered held without bond.