WIFE AND TWO TRADITIONAL DOCTORS COMMITTED TO HIGH COURT OVER MURDER OF FORMER SEED CONTROL AND CERTIFICATION INSTITUTE DIRECTOR





THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has committed Meya Masumba Miti, the wife of the late Francis Miti, former Director of the Seed Control and Certification Institute, and two traditional doctors to the high court for his murder last year.





Meya Masumba Miti, 55, a Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture in Mount Makulu, Chilanga district Florence Banda, 43, a herbalist from Matero and Yamikani Banda, 50, a farmer and herbalist from Chipata, Eastern Province, appeared before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili this morning.





The trio was informed of the murder charge, in violation of section 200, and indicated that they understood the allegations.





Magistrate Chibwili informed them that due to the nature of the offence, which is not triable in the Magistrates Court, their pleas would be taken once the case is brought before the High Court.





Allegations are that, jointly and while acting together at Chilanga, the three murdered Francis Miti on 23 august 2024 who died at the University Teaching Hospital on the afternoon of 23 August after succumbing to injuries reportedly sustained during an alleged break-in at his home.



PN