Wife demands house and car after husband’s DNA test confirmed he’s the father of their children, details emerge

A woman has demanded a car and a house from her husband after he ran a DNA test on their three kids.

According to the anonymous message posted on X by @Wizarab10, the man had requested a DNA test for his first child.

However, his wife ran the test on all their children, and the result confirmed that he is the father of her three children.

“Now she’s demanding for a house and car for not trusting her.”

Reacting to the woman’s demands, @Wizarab10 defended her husband and shared what she should do for him instead.

“Make she go warm eba. Instead of resenting him, she should buy him Ps5, shoes & wristwatches with a card that says “I’m sorry for not making you feel secure & nobody owns my Pum but you”.

“He is a Dream Babe!!!”

Meanwhile, a Smart DNA’s 2024 report indicated that 27% of children born to Nigerian men are not theirs.

Wife’s demands spark debate online

@Don_onose said:

“Asking for DNA tests will never make sense to me, they’re your kids, you have access to them, take the needed samples without her knowledge and run the tests, if it’s positive, tear the results and go home and kiss your wife, she doesn’t need to know that you did DNA tests.”

@Adedamo10927021 said:

“He should atleast buy her a car tho, if he didn’t trust her enough he could have done it without her knowledge rather than putting it to her face…. Anyway na husband and wife them be who am I to come btw them 😂 make dem no use me settle 😂.”

@RichardzEdy said:

“If you want to conduct a DNA test, you don’t have to announce it to your wife.

“Just go on a casual outing with the kids one day and conduct it.

“Women are very emotional beings, if it turns out well she will use it to gaslight and torment you for the rest of your life.”

@Qweezy_1 said:

“Is it a must the wife knows the man wants to run DNA?

“I think it’s best to do this thing discreetly, it breeds contempt on the wife’s side, especially if she doesn’t cheat and the kids are all yours.”

@Jidekuje said:

“This does not in any way exonerate her from cheating. It just simply means the children are his.”

@michaelEnwankwo said:

“She will not be happy with the husband for a while, though. This thing sha.”

Man hospitalised after doing DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was hospitalised after DNA tests showed his supposed kids weren’t his.

A lady named Chioma, who shared the sad story on Facebook, said the man happened to be her friend and that he found out after living overseas for years.

“DNA should be compulsory in every hospital. A friend of mine is battling with his life at the hospital after finding out that all his 3kids are not for him after so many years in abroad,” Chioma wrote.

Source: Legit.ng