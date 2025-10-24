Wife discovers mistress’ message telling ‘stingy’ hubby to increase payment per round





A LUSAKA man, that can be easily identified as a successful economist in his nine-year-old marriage due to his short hands in giving, has instead been discovered to be a Father Christmas outside his home sharing more than just cash but his serial impregnating machine.



However, his run to imitate the flashing of cash like Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko to his side chicks has been spoiled by a message from his side chick who was requesting for him to increase the amount he spent on her per round of entering her cave of sweetness.





The message landed in the hands and sight of devoted pregnant wife, 30-year-old Rabecca Maela, a beauty therapist from Matero East, who had had the phone of her 40-year-old husband, Elisha Silungwe.





According to Maela, she found messages from a female contact saved in her husband’s phone, boldly demanding that Silungwe should stop showing up with pocket change and start paying K300 per round, or risk never seeing the mistress again.





Maela lamented that her husband seems to hold a PhD in chasing anything in a skirt, with zero regard for age, dignity or commitment.





“ Four days ago, I found a text from a lady and responded pretending to be my husband. The lady started complaining that he only calls her whenever he wants some good sex and started asking if he has a k300 for per round. She then added that whenever they meet, he goes with less money,” Maela revealed.





“But whenever it’s time to pay bills, my husband doesn’t pay on time. The only thing he is good at is buying relish and mealie-meal because he loves nshima.”





She also revealed that Silungwe has never supported her financially, not even a coin for her hair or lotion and now, despite being heavily pregnant and facing complications, he still shows no sign of concern.





“This man once tried to rape my young sister when I went for work. Am tired of this marriage, I would rather be pregnant and happy than staying with someone and end up regretting it.”





These reasons, however, were the final nail in the coffin for Maela, who told the Matero Local Court that she has had enough and is now ready to close this chapter and move on with her life.





In his defense, Silungwe flatly dismissed accusations of infidelity brought against him, refusing to accept the ending of the marriage.





“My wife is just short-tempered and she likes proving me wrong in most cases. And as for those messages, I don’t even know that girl she was chatting with.”





And in his ruling, senior magistrate Lewis Mumba noted that Maela’s emotions were high, and reminded both the couple of the true essence of marriage.





“I understand you are pregnant and maybe that’s why you seem emotional. Marriage is a union that should bring happiness, not misery. I am not concluding this matter today. I will give you a few days to attempt reconciliation. However, if nothing changes, I shall grant you a divorce,” he stated.



The matter was adjourned, and judgment was reserved for October 31, 2025.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba October 23, 2025