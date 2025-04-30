Wife of defilement suspect dies in police custody amid bribery allegations!



In a shocking twist to an already disturbing case, one of the wives of a man accused of defiling his 10-year-old daughter and infecting her with HIV has died in police custody amid allegations of attempted bribery.



Anna Kandonga, one of the three wives of suspect Juma Banda, died on Sunday, April 28, 2025, at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where she had been admitted after falling ill while in detention.



Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the death, stating that Kandonga had reported feeling unwell before being transferred to the hospital.



Kandonga, alongside Rebecca Mbewe and Sylvia Musabantu, was arrested on April 4 for allegedly trying to bribe officers in a desperate bid to free Banda, who was arrested on March 28 for the alleged defilement of his own daughter.



