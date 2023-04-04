Wife Plays Sick To Dodge Church Service And Honor S3x Arrangement On Sunday – Lusaka

WIFE PLAYS SICK TO DODGE CHURCH SERVICE AND HONOR S€X ARRANGEMENT ON SUNDAY – LUSAKA

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A woman from Matero compound of Lusaka has today surprised the husband who is the Usher at Salvation global Kings Ministries (SGK).

The woman has been identified as Misozi Nkwete, a 29 year old of Chipata origin. Today in the early hours of the morning, Misozi was crying in every language and creeping like a caterpillar on the bed saying she was experiencing strange and sharp pains near the heart.

The husband being in a hurry, stretched his hand and said a few tongues before leaving the house with their two children.

After 30 minutes, the husband realized he had left money for tithe and remembering the harsh words his spiritual father uses when he sees no envelopes for tithes, he was forced to leave the children at church and ran to get the money since the house is near the church.

Knocking on the door, the wife was not opening the door because she had a special service in the bedroom. The husband continued to knock but to no avail.

He started shouting and pushing the door in fear thinking something bad had happened to the cheating wife.

After so much noise, the wife opened the door wrapped in a Chitenge sweating like she had escaped from hell.

The husband sensed danger, the wife looked so energetic. Knowing his prayer could not work like this because last night he was in the Nippa evil street. He went straight to the bedroom and started searching shouting there is a man in here. Cheats are experts at detecting their daily hustle activities.

The wife tried all the bedroom tricks to distract him but he was still bent on searching, his shirt was removed, later his trousers but his heart could not not just give in.

In no time, he found a young boy, his neighbor, under the bed who helplessly and humbly got from the bed like he just met his in-laws.

Meanwhile, the boy has been admitted to UTH and the wife has been dragged naked to Kabanana Compound, her parents’ place, by the husbands.