Wife to  Chishimba Kambwili writes to President  Hichilema

To: His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema
Your Excellency,
I write to you as a deeply concerned wife, fearing for the life of my beloved husband, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, who is currently serving a sentence in Chimbokaila Correctional Facility.
His health has deteriorated significantly. He suffers from chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which require constant monitoring and timely medical care. Unfortunately, in his current state, he has not been able to access the urgent treatment he needs.
If his situation remains unchecked, I fear the worst, that we may lose him while in custody. This is not just a matter of law, but of humanity and compassion. I am therefore making a humble and heartfelt plea for your intervention, Your Excellency.
Please allow my husband to be taken to a medical facility for immediate attention. Once he has been treated and stabilised, the authorities can return him to prison to continue serving his sentence.
This request is not about seeking preferential treatment, but about preserving a life. As a leader who has always spoken about upholding human dignity and the sanctity of life, I trust you will consider this appeal favourably.
I pray for your wisdom, compassion, and understanding in this matter.
Yours sincerely,
Carol Kambwili
Wife to Dr. Chishimba Kambwili
An appeal for humanity during sickness… for care when some one is alive. This is the dignity of the living people seek , for the dignity in death.
Access to medical treatment, and upon treatment to go back to Prison to continue serving his sentence for Tonga Hate Speech is what the Wife to Hon Chishimba Kambwili .
The former Information Minister has suffered traumatic events as he was attending to the Tonga Hate Speech Trial. Being involved in a terrible accident as he was going to attend trial and losing 2 brothers..and then being in prison, being shunted to court for alleged illegal assembly, and facing poor health challenges. The mental torture he is going through is unimaginable.
The man needs to be home… even house arrest can be an alternative.
Zambia shouldn’t always be imposing custodial sentences for such cases surely.
May the plea of Mrs Kambwili be heard.
” is what the Wife of Hon Chishimba Kambwili seeks”
He could have been a changed man now who has repented.Boma I yangane po musanga.The combination of BP and diabetes plus accident effects may not be good to that individual.The one who wrote the letter may not be the wife but regardless.My view.