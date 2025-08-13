Wife to  Chishimba Kambwili writes to President  Hichilema

To: His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema



Your Excellency,



I write to you as a deeply concerned wife, fearing for the life of my beloved husband, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, who is currently serving a sentence in Chimbokaila Correctional Facility.

His health has deteriorated significantly. He suffers from chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which require constant monitoring and timely medical care. Unfortunately, in his current state, he has not been able to access the urgent treatment he needs.



If his situation remains unchecked, I fear the worst, that we may lose him while in custody. This is not just a matter of law, but of humanity and compassion. I am therefore making a humble and heartfelt plea for your intervention, Your Excellency.

Please allow my husband to be taken to a medical facility for immediate attention. Once he has been treated and stabilised, the authorities can return him to prison to continue serving his sentence.





This request is not about seeking preferential treatment, but about preserving a life. As a leader who has always spoken about upholding human dignity and the sanctity of life, I trust you will consider this appeal favourably.





I pray for your wisdom, compassion, and understanding in this matter.





Yours sincerely,

Carol Kambwili

Wife to Dr. Chishimba Kambwili