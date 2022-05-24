WIFE to late prominent Kitwe businessman Richard Mbulu who was shot dead after a marital dispute has today appeared in the Kitwe Magistrate’s Court.

Annie Monta appeared for mention before before Chief resident magistrate Chongo Musonda.

When Magistrate Chongo explained the charge, Monta said said she understood it.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter to a later date for another mention to await instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Monta could not take plea as the matter can only be heard by the High Court.

Meanwhile, scores of residents were seen at the court premises to catch a glimpse of Monta, who was taken to court in a private motor vehicle.

In this matter, it is alleged that on Apri 30, Monta allegedly murdered her husband who was popularly known as Chile one at their home in Riverside following a marital dispute.