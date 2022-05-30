Wife uses hidden CCTV to catch her cheating husband, who’s said to be bishop enjoying their house-help

A popular bishop has been caught red-handed cheating on his wife after she installed a CCTV camera in their bedroom and sitting room.

According to The Nairobian, Irene Kavata, the wife of Bishop Jonathan Musyoki Muthoka of Jesus Liberation Ministry International, claims the man of God has been sleeping in their marital bed with his niece whom he had brought as a house help in their Savannah estate home in Nairobi.

The infidelity forced the wife to separate for a month with the bishop, who also works as a sales manager for a telecommunications firm.

Kavata has since moved to court seeking maintenance and upkeep payments for their children.

In a sworn affidavit dated July 19, 2016, Kavata reveals that Bishop Muthoka has been cheating on her since their grand church wedding in 2008 after they had cohabited for seven years.

In the court documents, Kavata claims that she discovered his infidelity during their honeymoon. Her affidavit reads: “The applicant states that she has been subjected to live under psychological and physical torture since she found out that the defendant was having extra-marital affairs with women known and unknown to her.”

It further states that, “…each and every house help whom they employs has to be subjected to sex with the defendant, who enjoys socialising with women in church, place of work and other places as he travels a lot due to the nature of his work,” and that his sexual maniaendangers her life.