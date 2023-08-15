Wilder Is A Very Dangerous Fighter Right Now – Wilder’s Coach Malik Scott Talks 2024 Fight With Anthony Joshua

Deontay Is A Very Dangerous Fighter Right Now – Wilder’s Coach Malik Scott Talks 2024 Fight With Anthony Joshua

Malik Scott, American boxer Deontay Wilder’s trainer has said the boxer is ‘a dangerous fighter right now’ and is ready for his fight with Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, on Saturday, beat Finish boxer Helenius in the seventh round, snagging his first knockout win in three years.

In an interview hours later, Joshua said he is now focused on his fight with Wilder also known as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ saying he is focused on “smashing his (Wilder’s) head in right now.”

Joshua is expected to face Wilder in a fight scheduled for 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Wilder’s current mindset, Scott said the Bronze Bomber is ready for the fight against Joshua and is set on beating Joshua into the ‘next dimension.”

In an interview with October Red Boxing on YouTube Sunday, Scott said, “He (Wilder) was like “we needed that”. We both said the same thing because at first, it was looking like it was getting ready to go the distance.

“So when the knockout came I called him on FaceTime and he was like “I’m glad he got that, we needed it done just like that”.

“So we’re both satisfied, the fight is bigger to me than it was because of the knockout, so shoutout to AJ for going out there and getting the job done.

“Was I impressed besides the knockout? No. Did it give me the type of feeling that we got some trouble coming in January? No.

“It makes me more confident. I know that he only has three or four rounds in the ring with Deontay before he gets knocked out.

“It went up to the [seventh] round, but before then – the story is that AJ was being patient. He wasn’t trying to go for the knockout. That’s the sales pitch. But I look at it like he wasn’t taking chances early on.

“And that’s like a good thing, especially when your next fight is possibly Deontay Wilder, who’s the hardest puncher in the history of the sport.

“Deontay is a very dangerous fighter right now. Deontay is coming to send him to the next dimension and that is his intention. When he is not punching at you, he is punching through you.”