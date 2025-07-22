Will Smith Dissed By Ray Vaughn Over Joey Bada$$ Beef

Will Smith has caught a stray from Ray Vaughn after being dragged into his beef with Joey Bada$$.

Joey stepped back into his feud with the TDE rapper with new diss track “ABK” but Vaughn took to social media to laugh off the New Yorker’s latest song.

Vaughn wrote: “That NEW JOEY VERSE ON ABK WAS LIKE [laughing face emoji].” accompanied by a clip of Smith’s Lunch Break freestyle from earlier this year, for which he received plaudits.

Vaughn also teased a response to “ABK” writing: “I don’t want nobody in Cali gettin in. Cause he gone cry 20v1.”

Smith has yet to respond to catching a stray in the ongoing coastal beef.

Joey Bada$$ has been going hard at the West Coast for much of the year, saving most of his ire for Rey Vaughn but he has also directed several shots at Kendrick Lamar.

On “Crash Dummy”, Joey taunted that Kendrick was afraid of battling him, rapping: “Thank you for making it clear that Dot scared, but yeah / I was at the party, but I also saw Top there.”

Joey took his most blatant shots at Kendrick on previous diss track “My Town” where he spat: “I’m the real boogeyman, y’all n-ggas should be afraid / Get the general, I’m killing his troops.”

He later added: “Don’t make me Pulitzer, better be wise because / I’m dottin T’s and cross your eyes like Whitaker.”

On “The Finals”, Joey rapped: “I salute you Kenny but I know you well aware / You lookin’ for some competition? Then just know that I’ll be right here.”

The track, which is mainly aimed at Vaughn, also includes bars such as: “The way you let Dot dick sit in your mouth / This that same dick linkin’ I was talkin’ about / You n-ggas would do anything for the clout / Crash out over n-ggas who won’t even let you in they house / I bet you ain’t even got his number/It’s funny how the thirst is bein’ disguised as hunger.”

Kendrick has yet to fire back or even acknowledge Joey’s frequent shots though a response was expected by Glasses Malone.