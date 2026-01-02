Will Smith sued over sexual harassment allegations by tour violinist Brian King Joseph

Hollywood star Will Smith has been hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit filed in Los Angeles just before the New Year.

According to Fox News, the suit was filed by Brian King Joseph, a professional violinist and former America’s Got Talent finalist, who alleges that the actor and musician deliberately groomed him during Smith’s 2025 music tour.

According to court documents, Joseph said his professional relationship with Smith began after a performance in December 2024 and later extended to Smith’s “Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour.” He claimed the relationship became increasingly personal, with Smith allegedly telling him they shared a “special connection.”

Joseph further alleged that while on tour in Las Vegas, he discovered signs that someone had entered his hotel room without permission. Items reportedly found in the room included a handwritten note addressed to him, personal belongings, and medical-related items belonging to someone else. He said the incident left him distressed and fearful, prompting him to alert hotel security and authorities.

The violinist claimed that instead of receiving support, he was later accused of lying about the incident and was dismissed from the tour. He also alleged that another violinist was quickly hired to replace him.

In the lawsuit, Joseph accused Smith of grooming, emotional distress, loss of income, and reputational harm. He is seeking damages for the alleged impact on his mental health and career.

As of the time of reporting, representatives for Will Smith have not publicly responded to the allegations.