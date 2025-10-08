Will the widow and the presidential children sit down to discuss succession while President Lungu is still in the mortuary??- Laura Miti

PF Succession Saga: Questions Raised



By Laura Miti, Human Rights Defender



Mr Given Lubinda and Mr Raphael Nakachinda – Acting President and SG of the original PF – have announced a delegation to go to South Africa to consult the Lungu family on succession in the party.





Just a few questions?



1. Will the widow and the presidential children sit down to discuss succession while President Lungu is still in the mortuary??





2. If family and party have moved on to where they can host discussions about the future, who is still worrying about burying EL?



3. When the PF leaders say they are going to consult the family, who exactly is this? Mrs Lungu, Tasila, the other siblings?





4. When the Lungu family, however determined, share their views on who should be President of PF, and I guess they hope Zambia, what will give their view gravitas? Is it family ties, wisdom, knowledge of EL’s wishes, political acumen, ability to fund campaign, spirituality? What is PF looking for, that the Lungus have?





5. Does a whole party leadership really want the country to know that views of the families of leaders can replace democratic processes?



6. Couldn’t this consultation, if it had to be done, have been done quietly for the good of all concerned?”





