Winners at the 2023 Kwacha Music Awards
- Album of the Year: “Try Again” by Yo Maps
- Song of the Year: “Try Again” by Yo Maps
- Best Male Artist: Yo Maps
- Best Female Artist of the Year: Towela Kaira
- Best Hip Hop/Rap Song: “Ba Yubu” by Chef 187
- Best Collaboration: Slap D Ft Casper Nyovest and Xain for “African Queen”
- Best Mainstream/Pop Award: “Try Again” by Yo Maps
Other notable winners included:
- Best International Achievement: Sampa The Great
- Best Artist on the Copperbelt: Chile One
- Best Artist Lusaka: Dizmo
- Best Artist Northwestern Province: Cox
- Best Artist Western Province: Mumble Jumble
- Best Artist Southern Province: King Illest
- Best Artist Northern Province: Muzo aka Alphonso
- Best Artist Muchinga Province: Happy K
- Best Artist Luapula Province: Nack Unity
- Best Artist Central Province: Emmy Brokenhill
- Best Eastern Province: Chile 84
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Emmanuel Jagary Chanda, honoring his exceptional contributions to the industry as one of the notable pioneers of Zamrock Music.
Additional awards included:
- Best Reggae/Dancehall Song Award: “Bless Me” by T-Sean
- Best RnB Fusion Song Award: “Nobody” by Chef 187
- Chanda na Kay won the Best Dual or Group award.
- Best Gospel Album Award went to “Pole Pole” by Pompi, who also scooped the Gospel Song Male award with “Shamboko.”
The Best Gospel Song Female went to “Ukulambalala,” a remix by Deborah Ngama, originally written by Muke Zambia.
The Defence and Security Choir scooped the Best Choir Award, while the Best Indigenous Sound Award went to Afunika’s song ‘Calendar.’
The Most Conscious Song Award went to “Try Again” by Yo Maps. The Humanitarian Award was presented to Macky 2, and the Best Newcomer Female award went to Terry the vocalist. Stanbic Bank received a special recognition award for their contribution to the growth of music through their music festival and other sponsorships.
T-Sean won the award for Best Sound Production, and the Best Newcomer Male award went to Tripple M.
