Winners at the 2023 Kwacha Music Awards

Album of the Year: “Try Again” by Yo Maps

Song of the Year: “Try Again” by Yo Maps

Best Male Artist: Yo Maps

Best Female Artist of the Year: Towela Kaira

Best Hip Hop/Rap Song: “Ba Yubu” by Chef 187

Best Collaboration: Slap D Ft Casper Nyovest and Xain for “African Queen”

Best Mainstream/Pop Award: “Try Again” by Yo Maps

Other notable winners included:

Best International Achievement: Sampa The Great

Best Artist on the Copperbelt: Chile One

Best Artist Lusaka: Dizmo

Best Artist Northwestern Province: Cox

Best Artist Western Province: Mumble Jumble

Best Artist Southern Province: King Illest

Best Artist Northern Province: Muzo aka Alphonso

Best Artist Muchinga Province: Happy K

Best Artist Luapula Province: Nack Unity

Best Artist Central Province: Emmy Brokenhill

Best Eastern Province: Chile 84

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Emmanuel Jagary Chanda, honoring his exceptional contributions to the industry as one of the notable pioneers of Zamrock Music.

Additional awards included:

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song Award: “Bless Me” by T-Sean

Best RnB Fusion Song Award: “Nobody” by Chef 187

Chanda na Kay won the Best Dual or Group award.

Best Gospel Album Award went to “Pole Pole” by Pompi, who also scooped the Gospel Song Male award with “Shamboko.”

The Best Gospel Song Female went to “Ukulambalala,” a remix by Deborah Ngama, originally written by Muke Zambia.

The Defence and Security Choir scooped the Best Choir Award, while the Best Indigenous Sound Award went to Afunika’s song ‘Calendar.’

The Most Conscious Song Award went to “Try Again” by Yo Maps. The Humanitarian Award was presented to Macky 2, and the Best Newcomer Female award went to Terry the vocalist. Stanbic Bank received a special recognition award for their contribution to the growth of music through their music festival and other sponsorships.

T-Sean won the award for Best Sound Production, and the Best Newcomer Male award went to Tripple M.

Kalemba