*WINSTONE KABINDA WAS PARDONED ON MAY 22nd MAY 2020 BY PRESIDENT LUNGU NOT HH

At the time, Winstone Kabinda had been convicted of defilement.

His pardon was granted on May 22, 2020, prior to President Hakainde Hichilema taking office—President Hichilema only assumed the presidency in August 2021.

Suggestions that the current Head of State is tolerant of defilement are unfounded. President Hichilema has, in fact, adopted a strict approach to sexual offences.

A review of the most recent pardon list from May 2025 confirms that no individuals convicted of sexual offences were granted a pardon.

Please refer to the documents below: