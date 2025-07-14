WITCHDOCTOR SUED FOR ADULTERY AFTER MARRYING CLIENT’S WIFE



A 53-YEAR OLD witchdoctor who was engaged by a couple for prayers has been sued for adultery after he ended up marrying the wife of the man he was supposed to be praying for.





Livingstone Local Court heard that Pearson Nyambe, of Katombola, who also claimed to be pastor, moved into the home of the couple after charging them K750 for the prayers.





Arnold Nyambe, 47, of Katukula village, demanded that Pearson pays him K70,000 as compensation for committing adultery with his wife.





The matter was before Principal Presiding Local Court Magistrate Mubita Mubiana, sitting with Senior Local Court Magistrate Esau Daka.



ZDM