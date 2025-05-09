WITH HUMILITY AND MATURITY ANDREW KAMANGA CONCEDES DEFEAT



Today marks the end of my journey as President of the Football Association of Zambia, a role I have had the honour and privilege to serve in for the past nine years.





While the results did not go in our favour, I accept the decision of the FAZ Council with humility and respect. I extend my congratulations to Mr. Keith Mweemba and his team, and I wish them success as they take on the responsibility of leading Zambian football forward.





I leave this office with my head held high, proud of the foundation we laid from restoring structure and integrity to the game, to qualifying teams for major tournaments across all levels, including historic milestones in women’s and youth football.



Together with many of you, we proved that progress is possible through discipline, unity and transparency.





To the councillors, stakeholders, staff, partners, and supporters, thank you for your trust, support and commitment over the years.





My journey in football does not end here. I remain passionate about the game and committed to its growth, in whatever capacity I may serve.





Zambian football is bigger than any individual. Let us move forward together, upholding the values that protect and grow the beautiful game.



I thank you and God bless.



Andrew Kamanga

President (2016–2025)

Football Association of Zambia