Young Lusaka mother kills son so she can continue partying

WITH the help of her lover, a 22-year old mother of Lusaka has killed her own child by pressing a pillow in his face to suffocate him because he was a hindrance to her partying lifestyle.

Maike Musowe and her boyfriend Mwila Chilufya Bwipwa are now detained at Kabwata Police Station facing a possible charge of murder.

According to sources privy to the incident, Maike who is originally from the Copperbelt came to stay with her sister in Lusaka.

However, Maike’s life of late night partying in various night clubs around the capital city while neglecting her son, Sangwani Chabinga

aged two years seven months forced her sister to give her matching orders to return to the Copperbelt.

After being given money to facilitate her travel to the Copperbelt, Maike linked up with her lover yesterday, booked themselves in Shamuka Lodge around Yellow Shop area and there, they decided to kill the child whom they perceived as a hindrance to their enjoyment.

The couple then got a pillow, pressed in the face of the of the helpless child until he was unable to breath after which they sneaked out of the lodge with the lifeless body of the boy.

Maike returned to her sister’s place and lay the child on the couch as if he was just sleeping.

Upon noticing that the child was unresponsive after being checked on, Maike’s elder sister rushed him to the University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Upon interrogation, Maike confessed ending the life of her child with the help of boyfriend.

The murderous mother was marched to Kabwata Police Station and detained along with her lover.

Kalemba August 14, 2022