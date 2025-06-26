WITHDRAW COURT CASE, BURRY WHERE WE POSSIBLE…let’s avoid the curse- DR LUBINDA HAABAZOKA

WITHDRAW COURT CASE, BURRY WHERE WE POSSIBLE…let’s avoid the curse





By DR LUBINDA HAABAZOKA



I just have to speak.



I understand that in politics, people fight each other. But right now, we have a friend and a father to bury. Let’s lay him to rest—then we can debate other matters.





We are going to become a cursed nation if we don’t show empathy. How can we carry on with our lives with everything that is happening?



Zambians, I don’t recognize you anymore. Social media has truly exposed the hate we have towards each other. The public has the power to pressure both sides to do the right thing, but instead, many are adding fuel to the fire. You don’t understand what you are playing with—or the seeds you’re planting for your children.





I have tried, on several occasions since 2021, to reconcile the parties involved—and I only got burnt in the process. It seems people thrive in confusion. Many others have tried too. The result has been the same.





My advice is this: withdraw all the court cases and let him be buried wherever possible. This is not a matter of law. This is a matter of humanity.





Sometimes, you need to lose a battle in order to win the war. This applies to both sides.



Zambia now needs more sober minds than ever before. We have a grieving widow. Let her bury her husband. Then, we can begin the process of healing and negotiations.





The government has shown that it is ready to give President Lungu a dignified sendoff. We all know and believe that. That’s what matters. So, withdrawing the case and allowing the family to proceed will not be a sign of weakness. What will truly matter are the actions that follow—actions that make it easier for Mama Esther Lungu to continue her life without her husband.





At the moment, all parties involved in this conflict are overwhelmed by emotions.



Calm is important. We all need to be sober. This is not the time for political battles. Funerals have always united African families.





And to the supporters on both sides—just imagine that it was your father who died. Many of you are behaving as though this is a time for photoshoots or an opportunity to impress your superiors—even going as far as to insult the dead! They say, “Ubwali bwapachililo buwama pachililo chabene.”



Let’s bring closure to this.