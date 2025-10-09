Withdraw Criminal Complaint against Zumani Zimba, Dr. Canisius Banda Requests Hon. Given Lubinda





Somewhere, I have read a statement issued by Ray Hamoonga regarding a police report purported to have been lodged by our acting president.





I am deeply troubled by this report if it is indeed true. I am assuming that Zumani is an opposition member like all of us, who’d give us not just a vote but vital strategic contributions.





I am also thinking that Zumani is an insider in this opposition family who should be sat down by the acting president should there be disagreements between them.





Resolving our challenges internally may help us build confidence among ourselves.



However, reporting him to police may cause the police to pounce on him.





This certainly would take away from all of us.



We may consider realising that should police move in on him, it is us who are expected to offer him solidarity.





How then are we going to do so if or when the report is made by our own leader?



This is likely going to put the whole opposition undertaking in a very awkward position.





This may be time for reconciliation and more reconciliation within ourselves.



Let us consider looking at the events of the last few days.



Our own supporters violently disrupted a meeting, which we were meant to attend. None of us reported those youths to police for the abuse we suffered. Even though some of our youths were calling for us to be arrested instead, we have all ignored this, and we are waiting for an optune time to discuss with our youths and hopefully reconcile with them.





If this report is true, I sincerely and strongly call upon the acting president to withdraw the report and pursue a more uniting route of reconciliation. The acting president could even consider deploying third parties who are abundantly available at his disposal to mediate.





We are and should be one family in spite of opposition politics.



With a sincere heart, I submit.