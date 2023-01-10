Witness Ellen Mibenge Confirms That She Has Had A Relationship With Clayson Hamasaka For Over 8 Years

WITNESS ELLEN MIBENGE CONFIRMS THAT SHE HAS HAD A RELATIONSHIP WITH STATE HOUSE MEDIA DIRECTOR CLAYSON HAMASAKA FOR OVER 8 YEARS

By Daily Nation Zambia reporter

A UPND cadre by the name of Ellen Mibenge has confirmed that she has had a relationship with State House Media Director for 8 years from the time she decided to be a member of the UPND. Mibenge was testifying in the matter in which National Democratic Congress President Saboi Imboela was appearing in court for defamation of Clayson Hamasaka.

The witness testified that on 9th September 2022, she was browsing on her phone and being an ardent follower of the Saboi Imboela- SI page, she came across posts that disturbed her. Mibenge who ably memorised the 3 postings she referred to said that the first one was ‘If you think there is no corruption in UPND, go to ghostly Hamasaka’s farm, which has been developed in the last few months that they have been in power, thieves.’

She said another post read that ‘his farm is being developed by the Chinese, this is the character I said had booked permanent rooms at hotels where he is taking women from UPND that are looking for jobs, to sleep with them.’ She mentioned that the last one was ‘Hamasaka was caught red handed by his wife committing chigololo. And currently their marriage is on the rocks.’

The Prosecutor asked the witness how the postings made her feel, but the Magistrate reminded him that she was a witness of fact and her feelings were of no relevance to the case. ‘ It’s not about her, it’s about facts,’ the magistrate said. The witness said that immediately she read the postings on the Saboi Imboela- SI page, she called a Hamasaka that she knows.

Asked by defence Counsel, how many Hamasakas she knows out of 20 million Zambians, the witness said she only knows one Hamasaka. She was further asked if any of the quotes she read mentioned Clayson Hamasaka or simply Hamasaka, but the witness said that it was only Hamasaka and not Clayson Hamasaka that was mentioned.

Asked whether she had a relationship with Hamasaka, the witness answered to the affirmative. ‘Do your confirm that you have a relationship with Clayson Hamasaka?’ Asked counsel Jonas Chirwa, ‘Yes I confirm that I do.’ Answered Ellen Mibenge.

The NDC President was represented by James Tembo from Makebi Zulu Advocates, Jonas Chirwa from Ferd Jere and Company, and Benjamin Mwelwa of Messrs Linus E. Eyaa and Partners.

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)