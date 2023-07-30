Wives Look After Your Husbands, Don’t Blame Other Women Who Give Comfort To Your Men When You Mistreat Them – Guard Jealously What You Have- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

WIVES LOOK AFTER YOUR HUSBANDS, DON’T BLAME OTHER WOMEN WHO GIVE COMFORT TO YOUR MEN WHEN YOU MISTREAT THEM – GUARD JEALOUSLY WHAT YOU HAVE

These stories are coming up on social media and as a man that loves families being together I want to address them, later in the day. Here is an article from a frustrated wife:

“The lady below has been screwing married men for a living. Among those married men is someone “I thought was my husband for years”. Note: I use the clause above because a married man who lives recklessly does not qualify to be called “a husband” neither does he qualify to be called “a father”, such a one is for the streets.

Her name is Sharon; her number is 0978 (I am attaching her number incase there are other married men interested; you just have to be loaded though) or you can find her at some place in Kaunda square called KAMTUZI (I hope I got the spelling correct).

There are videos and chats with the said “married man” of which some have been attached.

I have chosen to not attach the man’s photo as my son, who happens to be his son too is in his late teens and in an examination class. Therefore, I will not put him in turmoil.

Additionally, there are certain conditions that I have laid down for him that he needs to meet in 48 hours.

Hello Sharon, 24 hours has elapsed; your silence entails, “do whatever you want woman” and this is me doing whatever the hell I want🤷🏿‍♀️..

However, this is good publicity for you, you may get new clients. You are welcome ‼️‼️

Note: I do not live in a glass house😉.”