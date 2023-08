Wizkid Loses Mum

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother.

Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died at around 1.30 am, Friday.

Confirming the incident to The PUNCH, Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Sunday Are said.

The late Mrs. Balogun is also the mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.