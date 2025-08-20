Woman arrested after traveling to Washington with plans to allegedly ‘kidnap and ass@ssinate’ President Trump

An Indiana woman allegedly on a mission to “sacrificially k!ll” US President Donald Trump has been arrested.

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, was arrested Saturday, August 16, after posting threats against Trump on Facebook. Authorities say she then traveled from New York to Washington, D.C., with the goal of having him “eliminated.”

Jones tagged the FBI in her post.

She wrote: “I am willing to sacrificially kll this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.”

According to federal investigators, Jones’ social media history showed more than just that one post. She called Trump a terrorist, labeled his administration a dictatorship, and accused him of causing “extreme and unnecessary loss of life” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones is now facing serious charges. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District

Court accuses her of threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on the President of the United States. She was also charged with transmitting threats across state lines.

This isn’t the first time someone has threatened to harm a sitting or former president. But this latest case is different because Jones allegedly made her intentions loud and clear before going on the road to carry them out.

DC U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro didn’t hold back in her response. She released a statement saying: “Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served. We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation.”

Jones’ case is currently being handled by the U.S. Secret Service. The prosecution is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Satter.