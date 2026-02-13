Woman arrested after two newborn babies were found d3ad inside freezer

French police have arrested a woman in her 50s after two newborn babies were discovered d3ad inside a freezer at a home in the eastern town of Aillevillers-et-Lyaumont, France.

The shocking discovery happened after a man alerted authorities when he found the body of a newborn in his freezer on Tuesday. When police arrived at the house, they reportedly uncovered the body of a second infant.

Suspicion quickly turned to the children’s mother, who had allegedly left the home without warning before she was later tracked down and arrested in Boulogne-Billancourt.

Sources say the woman is believed to be a mother of nine children from two different relationships

The mayor of the small community, Jean-Claude Tramesel, said residents are in shock over the incident, describing the family as quiet people who had lived in the area for about two decades.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.