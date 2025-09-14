Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill President Trump, Now Faces Two Felony Charges

Nathalie Rose Jones, a 50-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in Washington, D.C. after making repeated threats on social media to kill President Donald Trump. She now faces two felony charges, federal officials said.

As reported by TMZ, the U.S. Secret Service began monitoring Jones in early August after she posted a series of alarming comments on Instagram and Facebook. Between August 2 and August 15, her messages included violent threats, with one post saying she would “disembowel” the president.

On August 14, Jones met with Secret Service agents to discuss her online activity. During the interview, officials said she called Trump a “terrorist” and a “nazi” and claimed it was her “mission” to assassinate him. She also blamed his administration for lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and said she wanted revenge.

Investigators said Jones continued to share anti-Trump messages even after that meeting. She later announced plans to travel to Washington, D.C., on August 17 for protests outside the White House. Following the demonstration, she confirmed making threats online but insisted she did not intend to harm the president.

Despite her denial, Jones admitted to posting the threats on Facebook. She was arrested the same day and charged with threatening to take the life of the President of the United States, as well as transmitting threats across state lines.

The Department of Justice stated that Jones faces serious penalties if convicted. Her social media accounts have been inactive since her arrest.