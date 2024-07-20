woman cancels her wedding after discovering her pastor fiancé has ‘tiny manhood’

Award winning Akwa Ibom MC, Imaan Mike Umoh, has revealed that one of his clients cancelled her wedding because her pastor fiancé’ practically has no manhood.

Umoh, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday, July 19, 2024, said the couple’s wedding was slated for next week.

“SERIOUSLY I DON’T UNDERSTAND THIS GENDER AGAIN OOO. It is always my policy to check on my clients in other to know the level of preparation towards the event,” he wrote.

But that of this morning wasn’t a good one at all. The story is that their TM was set for next week Thursday and wedding on Saturday. Our conversation this Wednesday

Her: Mike, I have known this guy for 8 months now a (Pastor) and I was comfortable with his policy of NO SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE but Mike on Sunday he paid for my dowry so I decided to talk him in for sex Tuesday. My brother, my would have been hubby INIEHE MFED OOO. So I doubt if the marriage will hold ooo.

Me: What?

And she called me this morning again to intimate me kè NO MARRIAGE

Please note: I have her consent before putting it here.

“Mbọk what is your take on this, please she will be reading your comments.”

The story have elicited varying reactions with most people discouraging the woman from going ahead with the wedding.

“When I talk say if I no see mfed we are going nowhere ,person go think say everything Na vog,” one Juliet Uduak Michael wrote.

“Mbanu we must try this race to see if are matchedIf you Dey breath like say I need pour you water afterwards I no dooo no be me go kii you. This is an avoidable mistake costly one at that ….brothers and sisters in the lord knack before saying I do, see the size and feel the size before saying yes ….nobody should preach for me oo me, like this when pastor preach finished that time Na I Dey open my own Bible…yak nd.”