Woman claims she rejected new Mayor of NYC Zohran Mamdani on dating app for brutal reason

A woman who claimed that she rejected Zohran Mamdani on a dating app has now removed her account from TikTok after people branded her story the ‘fumble of the century’.

Taking to social media, the woman said that a decision she made on Hinge in the past has come back to haunt her as she chose to pass on none other than Mamdani.

The 34-year-old will make history by becoming the first Muslim man and first South Asian to govern New York once he is sworn in on 1 January 2026.

Mamdani called out President Donald Trump after his victory was confirmed, as the democratic socialist doesn’t look like he’ll be shying away from making his opinions known.

But it looks like there’s someone who might have their head in their hands after Mamdani’s victory.

A screenshot from a now-deleted TikTok has been shared on X (formerly Twitter), which detailed a woman’s alleged experience of matching with Mamdani on Hinge in the past.

The original post said she ‘remembered’ the time she’d matched with Mamdani on Hinge years prior, but chose not to reply due to his height.

It read: “He was listed as either 5’11 or 5’10 and younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5’9.

“Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there.”

Ironically, Mamdani met his wife, Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, on Hinge in 2021.

While they kept their relationship private as Mamdani’s political career grew, he proposed in October 2024 and made it official with a civil wedding at the New York City Clerk’s Office in early 2025, after a nikah ceremony held in Dubai back in December.

After the repost of the video went viral, several users were in disbelief at the woman’s claim of turning down the New York mayor-elect.

Taking to the comments, users said it was ‘cringe’ that she decided not to reply due to his perceived height, as one wrote: “Thank God Zohran matched with and married the right woman,” as another said: “Do people really care about height that much? I don’t get it.”

A third wrote: “Wait what there’s heightflation now? Is being honest a disadvantage on these apps? lol.”

Mamdani will go down as one of the youngest and most progressive mayors in the history of New York when he’s sworn in next year.