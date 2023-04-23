Woman climbs tower at hubby’s workplace in suicide attempt

A WOMAN of Lusaka’s Mtendere Township on Thursday climbed a communication tower at her husband’s workplace in Kabulonga in an attempt to commit suicide after she found him with another woman.

Lusaka Province police commanding officer Creto Kaanza confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday. Mr Kaanza said police in Lusaka on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at around 17:45 hours received a report of attempted suicide via a phone call from a concerned member of the public.

Mr Kaanza said on unknown dates but in March 2023, the woman, who was married to Tarino Goledema, aged 24, a caretaker at the house in Kabulonga, had a marital dispute with him.

After the dispute, the wife left her matrimonial home to her parents’ house in Kafue and stayed there for a month.

Mr Kaanza said on April 20, 2023, the woman returned to Lusaka from Kafue to visit her husband and found him with a woman in the house. He said Mary then picked a quarrel with -Zambia Daily Mail