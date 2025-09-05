WOMAN DIES OF SUSPECTED FOOD POISONING AFTER DRINKING MILK GIVEN BY PROPHETESS IN MONZE





A 68-year-old woman from Chona chiefdom in Monze district has died of suspected food poisoning after drinking milk administered to an ailing relative by a prophetess.





She has been identified as Linety Mulima, a resident of Nabukuyu area, with the incident reported to have occurred on 2nd September 2025, around 20:00 hours.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, notes that in August 2025, the deceased and her family invited a prophetess, Hildah Cheelo, aged 52, of Muzoka area, to assist with prayers for an ailing male relative.





The prophetess is reported to have honoured the invitation on August 27, 2025, and stayed at the deceased’s residence.





Daka explains that on the day of the incident, milk was purchased and delivered to the deceased, who reportedly complained of stomach discomfort shortly thereafter.





The prophetess had requested the milk for prayers, in which she added coarse salt to it, and administered it to the patient, with the deceased later consuming the remaining portion





Daka says the deceased later developed severe diarrhoea and was rushed to a nearby clinic at approximately 17:00 hours, where she later died at around 20:00 hours.





He states that the prophetess is detained in police custody in connection with the death, while the remains of the victim have been deposited in Monze Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.



