Woman drags her husband before her pastor and church members because he is unromantic and has a filthy habit

A Nigerian woman made headlines on the internet when she accused her husband of being unromantic and of having a filthy habit in front of her pastor and church members.

In a widely shared video, the woman and her spouse sat in front of their pastor while she vented her frustrations and grievances to him in front of the other churchgoers during a service.

She claims that since they married, her husband has never kissed her. She added that he never participates in foreplay when they want to get intimate

‘’Have you kissed me before? He just says open, and I will open. He will enter. No romance. Nothing!” she said to her husband

She added that he has consistently gotten so filthy that he goes a week without showering. She said that his dirty behaviour reminds her of her ex, who was a very tidy man.