Woman Fakes A Kidnapping With Her Partner To Demand R200K From Her Family

A 23-year-old Soweto woman and her accomplice were arrested by police in Moroka, Soweto, for orchestrating a false kidnapping. The woman, along with a Mozambican national, was charged with kidnapping and attempting to obstruct justice.

The incident began on January 23, 2025, when the woman was reportedly abducted in Randburg. Her family received a ransom demand, allegedly to secure her release. However, after a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the woman and her accomplice had staged the entire scenario to extort money from her loved ones.



Police Response and Investigation



Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), provided details of the investigation. A specialized team was assembled, including members from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, and Johannesburg Flying Squad. Private security agencies also played a crucial role in tracing the suspects.

The police’s efforts led them to a residence in Moroka, where they discovered both the alleged victim and her supposed kidnapper. A deeper investigation revealed that the kidnapping was entirely fabricated. Both individuals were taken into custody for their involvement in the staged crime.

Similar Cases of Staged Kidnappings

This case is not an isolated incident. In another part of South Africa, a woman from the Eastern Cape conspired with an accomplice to stage her own kidnapping, intending to extort ransom money from her boyfriend.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba of the Eastern Cape Hawks, the woman’s boyfriend was shocked when he received unsettling images and videos showing her bound and gagged. Fearing for her safety, he reached out to the woman’s sister, who reported receiving identical disturbing messages. Concerned, the family escalated the matter to the Hawks for investigation.

The Hawks launched a complex investigation and uncovered a shocking twist. It turned out that the woman had staged the entire kidnapping in collaboration with her accomplice. The aim was to manipulate her loved ones into paying a ransom, with the plan to split the funds between the conspirators.





Further investigation revealed that the plot was carefully orchestrated to deceive the victim’s family into believing the abduction was actual. The Hawks’ swift response and investigative work ultimately brought the scheme to light, leading to the arrest of the woman and her accomplice.