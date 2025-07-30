WOMAN FROM BRAZIL CAUGHT WITH R4.2 MILLION WORTH OF COCAINE AT OR TAMBO AIRPORT





A 25-year-old alleged drug trafficker man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport after landing from Brazil.





The woman who flew in from Brazil and connected her flight in Doha, Qatar, was arrested on Tuesday.





“Acting on intelligence, a team comprising Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics Intel Gauteng, ORTIA SAPS Tactical Team, Border Management Authority (BMA), and private security successfully identified and intercepted the Brazilian national shortly after landing,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.





Van Wyk said when the woman’s bag was searched, police uncovered approximately 10kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth R4.2 million.





“The trafficker was also taken for a medical examination to determine whether cocaine-filled bullets were swallowed. SAPS continues to record commendable successes in dismantling transnational drug syndicates operating between South Africa and other countries,” she said.





Van Wyk added that more than 25 drug traffickers have been arrested since the beginning of the year at the country’s busy airport.





Last month, a 39-year-old Brazilian man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport after he was found with R1.4 million cocaine wrapped around his thighs





The man was arrested after landing from São Paulo in Brazil.





National Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said the man landed from his home country and was in transit to Benin, West Africa when he was intercepted by police officers.





“He was pulled aside and during a body search, cocaine was found wrapped around his legs,” said Mathe at the time.





“Most of these drug traffickers are coming into the country from Brazil and are found to have swallowed these drugs. Through targeted intelligence operations, we have been able to intercept more than 20 drug traffickers in the last six months at this port of entry,” she said.



IOL NEWS