A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for shooting de@d her boyfriend as she modeled for him with a weapon during an impromptu photoshoot.

Her arrest came after cops discovered her disturbing “fascination with firearms.”

Officers responded to a 911 call that a male had been shot at a home about 3 miles south of the North Las Vegas Airport, a little before 5 a.m., on Aug. 23, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities discovered Mark Gaughan sprawled on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced de@d at the scene despite desperate life-saving efforts by first responders.

Gaughan, 23, had been taking photos of his girlfriend, Allysandra Blea, when he was k!lled, police said.

Police said that during the early morning photoshoot, Blea, 20, was posing with a firearm before the weapon discharged and fatally struck her boyfriend.

Investigators and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office charged the 20-year-old with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon on Aug. 26.

She was arrested without incident that day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

A Polaroid photo of Blea posing with a gun and another of a girl brandishing a knife were recovered at the scene, according to the arrest report obtained by Fox 5 Vegas.

The person who called in the fatal shooting — the boyfriend of the knife-brandishing model — said the two girls decided on doing a photoshoot at around 4:30 a.m.

The 911 caller told police that he made sure that the firearm was unloaded and the magazine was removed before handing the gun over to Blea to use for the photoshoot, the outlet reported.

After snapping a few pictures, the 911 caller’s girlfriend told police she went inside to change her outfit. She claimed upon returning outside that the magazine was loaded back into the gun.

The model told police the shooting was an accident — insisting she believed the gun had no rounds and had never taken a firearm safety course before handling the gun, according to the arrest report.

However, investigators found that Blea allegedly had a disturbing “fascination with firearms” after obtaining a search warrant and combing through her social media accounts and messages.

Investigators found numerous messages referencing her enthusiasm for firearms and building an arsenal, accompanied by images of her posing with different weapons, the outlet reported.

Police found one message in which Blea allegedly said, “I wish I could shoot people with real guns and get away with it,” and spoke about gunning down prostitutes and the homeless, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

In another conversation, the alleged k!ller had with Gaughan, he told her they could use dummies for targets.

Blea chillingly responded, “We gotta shoot someone real. Going to be the tunnels. If it’s only one a night the police will remain clueless,” according to the arrest report.

“In review of her social media account, Allysandra appeared to have knowledge and experience of firearms and more importantly, shooting firearms,” police wrote.

The gun-totting model made her initial court appearance at the Las Vegas Township Justice Court on Tuesday, September 2, where Judge Nancy Bernstein formally charged her with murder, KSNV reported.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.