Woman Jailed After Falsely Accusing 10 Men Of R@pe

Woman Who Falsely Accuses 10 Men Of Rape Finally Jailed

A 31-year-old mother who falsely accused 10 men she met on dating apps of rape has finally been jailed after admitting that she fabricated the allegations, leading to arrests, police investigations, and years of distress for the men involved.

Stacey Sharples, from Farnworth in Bolton in the United Kingdom, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of perverting the course of justice at Bolton Crown Court. According to the Daily Mail, she was sentenced to four and a half years in prison after investigators concluded that the allegations she made over several years were untrue.

Police said the claims led to multiple arrests, lengthy investigations and significant costs to the public purse.

Authorities estimate that the false allegations cost approximately £120,000 (about US$153,000 – approximately R2,870,000) in police and legal resources.

Police Say Decision To Charge Her Was Not Taken Lightly

Police officers said they initially treated every allegation seriously and followed standard procedures for investigating rape claims.

Detective Sergeant Steven Gilliland from Greater Manchester Police said investigators carefully examined the evidence before concluding that the allegations were false.

He said:

“No officer goes into a rape investigation with an intent to pursue the individual making that report, and we do not want genuine rape victims and survivors to think that is what will happen if they were to come forward.”

Gilliland added that investigators gave Sharples several opportunities to clarify inconsistencies in her claims.

“We took the allegations made by Stacey Sharples seriously, explored all lines of enquiry and swiftly made arrests or interviewed all the men she accused.”

He continued:

“Ultimately, as the evidence continued to demonstrate that the reports were untrue, coupled with the desire for justice from some of the men who had been falsely accused, it was right that we followed the evidence.”

Men Speak Out About The Impact Of The Allegations

Several of the men falsely accused spoke in court about the long-term impact the accusations had on their lives.

Reece Lockett said the allegation against him completely changed his life.

“My life was turned upside down the day I was falsely accused of rape. My mum and dad disowned me. My partner of five years left me. I lost my part-time job.”

He added:

“People messaged me on Facebook accusing me of something I didn’t do, and that made me feel isolated and ashamed, even though I knew the truth.”

Connor Austen said the accusation affected nearly every part of his life.

“I lost my home, my partner and had to defend myself for something I never did. I lost my job and couldn’t get another one.”

Kaylum Davies, another man accused by Sharples in 2013, said the case continued to affect him long after the investigation ended.

“Some of my friends fell out with me over this accusation. I still think about this to this day.”

Investigations Led To Arrests And Custody

According to the Daily Mail, several of the men were arrested and questioned by police following the allegations.

Some spent hours in police custody while others were placed on bail or released under investigation for months.

One of the men, Andrew Jackson, said the investigation meant he was unable to see his daughter.

“Due to the allegations made in this investigation, I wasn’t allowed to see my daughter throughout the course of this.”

Another man described how the arrest changed the course of his life.

“Immediately prior to my arrest, I would say my life was the best it had ever been. I had been with my partner for ten years. I had a good job and a nice house.”

He added:

“Soon after, due to circumstances out of my control, I became homeless.”

Greater Manchester Police said the investigation into Sharples only began after inconsistencies in the reports became clear and evidence did not support the allegations.

Authorities stressed that the case should not discourage genuine victims from reporting crimes.

Gilliland said:

“To anyone out there who has been a victim of rape or any sexual offence, I plead that the actions of Miss Sharples do not stop you from seeking support.”