Woman Killed By Her Dad After a Heated Family Argument About Trump

Lucy Harrison, who is from Cheshire in England, traveled to Texas to visit her father but was shot and killed during a heated family argument about Donald Trump. The 23-year-old tragically died at her father’s home in Prosper, near Dallas, on January 10, 2025.

Harrison, who worked as a buyer for Boohoo, had been staying with her father, Kris Harrison, and her boyfriend, Sam Littler. The visit ended in tragedy when her father shot her with a 9mm Glock kept in his bedroom, according to Rolling Out.

The inquest in England revealed that tensions had built up earlier that day. Lucy and her father argued about then-President-elect Donald Trump. The discussion became more upsetting when Lucy asked how he would feel if she were a victim of sexual assault, and he replied coldly, saying he had two other daughters. This left Lucy visibly upset, and she ran upstairs.

Later that afternoon, about half an hour before Lucy and Sam were due to leave for the airport, the fatal shooting occurred. Lucy was in the kitchen when her father led her into his bedroom, showing her the gun. Fifteen seconds later, Sam heard a loud bang. He found Lucy on the floor while her father screamed, seemingly in shock.

The inquest also revealed that Kris Harrison had been drinking that day, consuming roughly half a liter of white wine. CCTV footage confirmed he had bought the alcohol shortly before the incident. Harrison claimed he didn’t know the gun would fire and couldn’t remember if his finger was on the trigger.

Texas authorities investigated the death, but a grand jury in Collin County declined to charge him, meaning no criminal case followed. Lucy’s mother described her as full of life and deeply passionate about her beliefs. The inquest is ongoing, with the coroner expected to deliver final conclusions.