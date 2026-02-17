Woman left devastated after finding out her husband cheated on her with 17 men

A 30-year-old woman named Sarah shared a stunning revelation via a viral social media video

The confession, posted through beauty influencer @anhar.beauty on Instagram and has since gone viral.

According to Sarah, three years ago, while on a family vacation, she discovered her husband had been sleeping with 17 different men.

Sarah, who entered an arranged marriage that has lasted a decade and shares four children with her husband.

She found explicit messages on her husband’s phone. When confronted, her husband didn’t deny the affairs but insisted, “They’re gay. I’m not gay.”

He explained these were paid intimate encounters with tourists that supplemented his income from working at a hotel in another city.

The discovery triggered a mental breakdown that required Sarah’s hospitalization.

Despite this profound betrayal, she remains in the marriage, citing financial dependency and absence of family support.

The couple now lives largely separate lives under the same roof. “I can’t just pick up and leave,” Sarah explained.

The video has sparked conversations online, mostly centring on the implications of arranged marriages