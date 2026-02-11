Woman offers to sell her kidney to buy her boyfriend a car on Valentine’s Day

True love will always come with sacrifice and how much you’re willing to invest in your partner, but can it ever be too much?

A young lady from Kenya by the name Dhahabu has offered to sell her kidney in order to afford a car as a gift for her boyfriend on Valentine.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady explained how urgent it is that she has to sell her kidney.

According to her, she is willing to sell one of her kidney to be able to buy her boyfriend his dream car.

The video has since sparked conversations online as people question the level of love and commitment that will require such.

Others are also wanting to see the guy to determine whether he is deserving of such sacrifice or not.