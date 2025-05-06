Woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend at work



A tragic incident unfolded at Protea Glen Mall in Soweto on May 4, 2025, when 23-year-old Snenhlanhla Mathosi, an employee at Pick n Pay, was fatally stabbed by her ex-boyfriend at her workplace.





Authorities swiftly apprehended the suspect before he could flee the scene. The shocking crime has ignited widespread outrage, with calls for justice trending on social media. Mgcini Tshwaku, the MMC for Public Safety, visited both the crime scene and the Protea Glen Police Station to assess the situation.





While reports suggest the weapon may have been purchased at a nearby Shoprite, this detail remains unconfirmed. No additional information regarding the suspect or legal proceedings has been disclosed at this time.